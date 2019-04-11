Monster Energy Supercross star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking to add some action to your weekend, look no further than Monster Energy Supercross! You can catch it this Saturday at Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Eli Tomac, one of the athletes who happens to be a Colorado Resident joined us on set to tell us all about his adventures and what to expect at the event.

Monster Energy Supercross is this Saturday, April 13th at Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Fanfest kicks off at noon and the actual race starts at 5pm

Tickets for the race start at $20. For more information or to get tickets head to Ticketmaster.com.