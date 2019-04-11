Male fatally shot in south Denver; no suspect information

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Yuma Street, near West Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard in south Denver.

The male shooting victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age were not released.

Police had no suspect information and are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-7867.