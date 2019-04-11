16-year-old male fatally shot in south Denver; no suspect information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed in a shooting on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Yuma Street, near West Bar Val Wood Park at West Cedar Avenue in south Denver.

The male shooting victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age were not released.

Bobby Walker, who lives in the neighborhood, said he heard three gun shots. He went outside and found a teenage male bleeding to death.

"The other guy did CPR. I touched his neck to see if he had a pulse. It’s not fun. It’s crazy, you know, my kids live here," Walker said.

Some people in the area said they believe it has become more dangerous. Annette Pichardo said she and her two sons live a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

"I won't let them come to the park no more after this. Crime is getting too bad out here and nothing is being done. You don't see extra patrols. You don't see anything until something happens," Pichardo said.

Police had no suspect information and are investigating the shooting as a homicide. It is the third homicide in the Valverde neighborhood since 2015. There have been 47 robberies and 110 aggravated assaults during the same period.

City council member Jolon Clark, who represents the neighborhood, said he's willing to speak with people about ways to improve safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 720-913-7867.

Editor's Note: Neighbors said the victim was 17 years old. The victim was actually 16; he would have turned 17 in August 2019.