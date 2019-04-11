× Golden police searching for teen who escaped from treatment center

GOLDEN, Colo. — Officers with the Golden Police Department are searching 15-year-old Devon Brock, who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center Thursday morning.

The center is described as “an intensive secure treatment program for 140 male juvenile offenders,” according to its website.

Police said Brock was taken out of the treatment center about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Staff took him to a DMV office at the intersection of 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue.

“They took him there to get a state ID and social security information, in preparation for him to transition to a step-down facility, scheduled to take place in July,” GPD said in a statement.

Brock escaped from custody while at the DMV. He was last seen going east out of the building. The escape was reported at 10:17 a.m.

Brock is a black male who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue pullover shirt.

Schools in the area were initially put on lockout, but that has since been lifted.

Golden police are searching the area alongside the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

Police say Brock is a violent offender. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact 911 immediately. GPD said no one should approach Brock.

Brock is from El Paso County. He has been in the Division of Youth Corrections since June 2018 and has been at the Golden facility since October. His mandatory release date was scheduled for July 2020.

Police did not reveal why Brock is in the treatment center. Court records do not show his charges, as he is a juvenile.