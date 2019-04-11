Family looking for answers 10 weeks after Westminster mom’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Abigail Christensen-Vitali vanished on Jan. 26.

The 31-year-old mother was last seen leaving her home in the 9800 block of Carr Circle in Westminster.

She was driving a purple 2006 Kia Sedona minivan bearing Colorado license plates BPF-464.

More than 10 weeks later, there have been no signs of Abigail or her vehicle.

Her cousin, Tom Christensen, told FOX31 she is not the type of person to disappear on her own.

"Absolutely not. She has a young son with special needs and he's actually gone in for a couple of surgeries and big doctor appointments. There's absolutely no way Abby would be missing. And it was just his birthday this past weekend and she didn't contact him. No way," said Christensen.

Tom's wife, Jess Christensen, was close friends with Abigail and fears foul play is involved.

"She's vanished. We've had no contact. Her cellphone is dead, her vehicle is missing, there's been no activity on any bank accounts," she said.

Police confirm Abigail's phone hasn't pinged since she was last seen.

"That's certainly a concerning factor but we can't say what happened. We have nothing that leads us one way or another," said Cheri Spottke, an investigator with the Westminster Police Department, who added at there is currently no evidence of a crime.

Abigail is married but was living separately from her husband at the time she went missing.

Police insist he's not a suspect in her disappearance.

"The husband is cooperating with us, as is all of her family," said Spottke.

Tom and Jess Christensen say Abigail was planning on moving back in with her husband.

"He's devastated. He misses her dearly," said Tom.

Westminster sent out a "Missing Adult" press release on Feb. 15, the day of Abigail's 31st birthday, that mentioned, "She has made suicidal statements to friends and family and has not been in touch with her young child."

But since then, police have received no leads that might explain what happened.

Jess Christensen doesn't believe Abigail would have taken her own life and fears something more sinister may have occurred.

"My main concern at this point [is] that somebody did something to her, or she's being held against her will," said Jess.

Abigail has a tattoo of a heart on her back and a tattoo of a bear on her shoulder.

She was last seen wearing pajamas with a black sweatshirt.

If you've seen Abigail, you're asked to call your local police department or Westminster police: 303-658-4360.