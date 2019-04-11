Come ride with Joana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana needs all you cycle lovers to come sweat it out with her this Sunday. She will be teaching a fundraising ride at the Colorado Athletic Club DTC in Greenwood Village. The folks from Athleta Park Meadows will also be there. It starts at 9:15 am and she needs to fill those bikes. It is all part of her Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers.

Please click Here to reserve a bike. For more information go to Eventbrite.com and search Joana Canals. The ride is free but they would love people to donate any amount they can for the cause.

For more information call the club at (303) 779-0700 or just show up Sunday morning. There will be a 9:15am and 10:15am ride. If you can't make the ride donate directly on Joana's site MWOY.org/TeamMichelle