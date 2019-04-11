School closings and delays

Come ride with Joana

Posted 11:11 am, April 11, 2019, by

Joana needs all you cycle lovers to come sweat it out with her this Sunday. She will be teaching a fundraising ride at the Colorado Athletic Club DTC in Greenwood Village.  The folks from Athleta Park Meadows will also be there. It starts at 9:15 am and she needs to fill those bikes. It is all part of her Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers.
Please click Here to reserve a bike. For more information go to Eventbrite.com and search Joana Canals. The ride is free but they would love people to donate any amount they can for the cause.

For more information call the club at (303) 779-0700 or just show up Sunday morning. There will be a 9:15am and 10:15am ride. If you can't make the ride donate directly on Joana's site MWOY.org/TeamMichelle

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.