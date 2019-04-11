× City of Golden considers purchasing land from MillerCoors

GOLDEN — The city of Golden is considering purchasing 7.1 acres of land from MillerCoors for $12.25 million.

The biggest part of the purchase would be the MillerCoors office building located at 311 10th Street in Golden.

The city wants to transform it into a new Civic Center, where it could collectively house the city’s administrative offices, the Golden Police Department, the Golden History Museum, as well as other community cultural entities.

City leaders are discussing the purchase at a city council in Golden Thursday evening.

“Our city services had been spread out throughout Golden, because we’ve never had one place to consolidate all of those things,” said Karlyn Tilley, Golden Communications Manager. “This is just a really neat opportunity to not only consolidate our city, but also to collaborate with our cultural facilities”.

With the city considering moving its agencies into the office building, it would leave room to give its old buildings new life.

“And that’s where the public will be involved. And we expect to have a new plan for all of these buildings along the corridor and we’re very excited to see what comes here and what the public wants,” Tilley added.

Moving forward, if the city council approves the purchase, it will be asking its residents for public input about what to do with the other parcels of land.

The office building at 311 10th Street is 160,000 square feet.

“There’s going to be a huge opportunity to do something with all of this space,” Tilley said.