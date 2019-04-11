Castle Rock man fights to save home, business after being listed as dead on credit reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A Castle Rock man is fighting to save his home and business after he was listed as deceased by credit reporting bureaus.

Jerry Powell said everyone should check their credit report for errors to ensure they have time to correct them before they wreak havoc on their lives.

Powell was launching a new company called Takeaway Tables when he discovered the devastating mistake. He received a call from a closing officer saying they could not provide him funding.

"She said, 'You’ve been declared dead. I’m going to send you an email,'" Powell said. "I literally thought to myself, 'My entire world is about to crumble around me.'"

Powell said he couldn't get a loan.

"So, for 15 days, my entire family -- three kids and a dog -- we lived in a 25-foot camper in San Isabel National Forest," Powell said.

A lawyer is clearing up the matter, but another mix-up now shows Powell is being identified as his father, who passed away in 2017.

Denver Attorney Eric L. Nesbitt told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that any issues with the credit reporting bureaus should be addressed immediately.

"You don’t want to wait too long and the statute of limitations runs out for you to file that lawsuit," he said.

Nesbitt added that a lawyer should be consulted at the first sign of trouble.

"It is helpful to speak with an attorney, because they can look at the report and advise as to whether there’s actually an error on the report," Nesbitt said.

If you would like to contact the credit reporting bureaus to ensure your report is free from errors, you should visit each bureau's website. Bureaus traditionally provide consumers with a free copy of their report every 12 months. Each bureau also features a link where complaints can be made and later investigated.