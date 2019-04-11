Bear tranquilized, relocated after posing threat to children in Steamboat Springs

The Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated the bear Monday.

The Steamboat Springs Police Department received several calls about a 2-year-old, cinnamon-colored black bear perusing downtown neighborhoods for scraps.

The situation became more serious in the afternoon, when students were getting out of nearby schools.

By 2:30 p.m., the bear was near a day care center. A caller notified officers that people were going to help divert children away from the bear on their walk home.

Officials are reminding residents to be vigilant about securing trash cans and vehicles from hungry animals.