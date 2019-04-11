Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed kidnapped out of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old who police believe was abducted in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Police Department said Mijito Johnson is suspected of kidnapping Gregory Marks at about 3 p.m. Thursday from the 5800 block of Starwood Court in Cheyenne.

Marks was last seen wearing dark gray jogger pants, light gray tennis shoes and a long-sleeve beige shirt that has an image of a moose on it. He is 31 inches tall and weighs about 21 pounds. He is white and has long brown hair and gray/hazel eyes.

Johnson, 26, is described by CPD as Marks’ non-custodial parent. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said he is a white male with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes.

Johnson may be driving a 2004 silver Ford Expedition with a broken rear passenger window. It has a hand-written bill of sale in the license plate frame.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laramie County Communication Center: 307-637-6525.