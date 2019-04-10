Xcel prepares for impacts from April snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Xcel Energy is in storm mode, preparing for the impacts of the April blizzard.

Xcel says it's ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.

A representative for the company says there's really not much crews can do to prevent outages, but once the power goes out, they do have a plan in place to get people back on the grid.

During the March blizzard, Xcel reported 400,000 outages. One of those outages was at the GrowHaus in Denver.

“We were really fortunate that we had our generator, because we do have a lot of plants and animals in our building. and so we were able to keep them all happy throughout the power outage," Emily Hoel with the GrowHaus said.

For the April storm, Xcel has 600 crews stationed all over the state on standby.

“We actually have on-staff meteorologist and we work with them in the days preceding a storm to know exactly where we think the storm is going to hit and what kind of resources we’re going to need," Michelle Aguayo with Xcel said.

If the power goes out, Xcel says they want areas with the most customers back up and running first.

“The way we prioritize is we try to grab the largest outages first because we know that will put in the most people first and then work our way down," Aguayo said.

The one challenge to covering this storm for Xcel crews is the coverage area. Usually, they call in help from Colorado Springs or even Nebraska.

This storm has the potential to hit not just the entire state, but neighboring states as well.

Xcel says they will see where resources are needed after the worst of the storm hits.