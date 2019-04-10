× The Oceanaire Seafood Room for Lent Season

Denver – Lenten season is underway and spring is upon us, The Oceanaire Seafood Room has the perfect healthy dish that will make your viewers never miss meat and look forward to swimsuit season.

Chef Jodie join us on Daybreak and showed us how to prepare Pan Seared Wild Alaska Halibut, served with sauteed purple kohlrabi, broccoli rabe, sprin gonion and red kale finished with yellow pepper romesco and grilled lemon.

Here’s the recipe:

Seared Wild Alaska Halibut

Kohlrabi, Broccoli Rabe, Kale, Spring Onion, Yellow Pepper Romesco

For the Halibut:

Ingredients:

1 ½ x 3.5 inch cut of Wild Caught Alaska Halibut (8 ounce portion)

2 Tbsp of Avocado Oil (Or Extra Light Olive Oil)

Salt and Pepper To Taste

In a medium size non-stick skillet, heat oil on medium heat until it begins to lightly smoke. Place seasoned halibut filet in the pan for 3 to 4 minutes until there is a nice golden brown crust. Turn over and lower the heat to low and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Or until an internal temperature of approximately 135 degrees.

For the Vegetables:

Ingredients:

1oz Brocolli Rabe 1.5 x 1 inch dice

1oz Kohlrabi Bulb 1/8 inch slices

1oz Kohlrabi Leaves 2 inch pieces

1oz Red Kale 1.5 x 1.5 inch dice

1oz Spring Onion 1/8 inch slices (use the bulbs, and reserve tops for garnish)

1 Tbsp avocado oil

1 Tbsp white wine

Salt and Pepper To Taste

In a medium size non-stick skillet, heat oil on medium heat. Add kohlrabi bulb, spring onion bulb, and broccoli rabe and sauté for approximately 2 minute or until tender. Add red kale, kohlrabi leaves, and white wine and saute until tender.

For the Yellow Pepper Romesco

Ingredients:

For Roasting:

3 Yellow Peppers (stemmed and de-seeded, rough cut 1”pieces)

1 Roma Tomato (cut in half)

½ medium size Red Onion (peeled and sliced thin 1/8”)

6 Cloves of Garlic (peeled)

¼ cup of Olive Oil

For Blending:

3 Tbsp Roasted Almonds

1/3 Cup of Croutons (may use gluten free if desired)

2 tsp sherry vinegar

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss all ingredients For Roasting in a bowl and season with Salt and Pepper. Spread on sheet pan and roast for approximately 15-20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Transfer roasted vegetables to a blender and add your ingredients for blending. And blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the Garnishes:

Ingredients:

1 half lemon

Tops of spring onions cut into 4 inch strips

Char lemon flesh side down on the grill or on a grill pan for about two min or until grill marks are achieved. At the same time add the spring onions to the grill to achieve grill marks. Grill until tender. About 1-2 minutes. Set aside for plating.

Make the Dish!

Spread a healthy portion of romesco on the plate (Approximately 1/4 cup). Then add your sautéed vegetables. Place your seared halibut on the bed of vegetables. Squeeze the charred lemon through a strainer over the entire dish to taste. Top with charred scallion and serve.