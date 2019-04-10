Sports fans defy blizzard conditions: ‘The game must go on’

DENVER – Another spring storm is hitting Colorado, but this time, spring sports are in full swing. The Colorado Rockies postponed their day game today and the Colorado Rapids did the same with today’s soccer game.

However, some sports fans will still be able to see the Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night despite the weather. The reason: both teams and the officiating crew are all in town, so the game is on.

Since the Nuggets have been struggling a bit these last few games, the game is rather important.

Al Vigil says he doesn’t mind making it to the game even if there is a blizzard.

“My buddy has tickets and we have to win this game, so we are guaranteed the number-two seed, so it’s basically a playoff game,” Vigil said.

He’s also prepared to stay the night.

“Who knows? Maybe I’ll be sleeping at the Pepsi Center tonight. I can stay in Stan Kronke’s,” Vigil said.

Lance Forstot is an eye doctor who says he has no worries about driving visibility keeping him from tonight’s game. He’s more concerned about the crews outside the Pepsi Center.

“I feel bad for the parking guys collecting the tickets,” he said.

Forstot is a longtime season ticket holder and nothing is stopping him from experiencing one of the best seasons the Nuggets have ever had.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder for 40 years and I’ve been through the worst seasons, 11 wins and now we have a great season and I want to be there form the beginning to the end,” he said.

Hopefully, the players will appreciate the die-hard fans who are showing up to the game no matter the weather.