Updated snow totals from Wednesday’s spring storm

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow impacting travel on northern Front Range, Plains
Snow in Gilpin County on April 10, 2019.

DENVER — Wednesday’s snowstorm has brought snow to much of the Front Range and eastern Plains.

The highest totals so far have been reported in northern Colorado and in mountain communities.

Below are a number of snow totals that were available as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Note that some municipalities were not included because they do not yet have a report on the National Weather Service site.

Additionally, accumulations vary within a small area. For example, 1.6″ was reported in Nederland, but 6″ were reported just 4 miles to the northeast.

Aspen Springs: 3.9″

Avon: 2″

Boulder: 1.2″

Breckenridge: 2″

Crescent Village: 5″

Denver International Airport: 1.2″

Englewood: 1″

Estes Park: 7.5″

Fort Collins: 3.3″

Foxfield: 1.5″

Greeley: 2.8″

Longmont: 2″

Loveland: 4.9″

Nederland: 1.6″

The Pinery: 4″

Ponderosa Park: 4″

South Denver: 1.8″

Timnath: 8″

Wellington: .4″

Winter Park: 9.5″

The totals in this story will be updated later Wednesday evening.

