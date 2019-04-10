Updated snow totals from Wednesday’s spring storm
DENVER — Wednesday’s snowstorm has brought snow to much of the Front Range and eastern Plains.
The highest totals so far have been reported in northern Colorado and in mountain communities.
Below are a number of snow totals that were available as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Note that some municipalities were not included because they do not yet have a report on the National Weather Service site.
Additionally, accumulations vary within a small area. For example, 1.6″ was reported in Nederland, but 6″ were reported just 4 miles to the northeast.
Aspen Springs: 3.9″
Avon: 2″
Boulder: 1.2″
Breckenridge: 2″
Crescent Village: 5″
Denver International Airport: 1.2″
Englewood: 1″
Estes Park: 7.5″
Fort Collins: 3.3″
Foxfield: 1.5″
Greeley: 2.8″
Longmont: 2″
Loveland: 4.9″
Nederland: 1.6″
The Pinery: 4″
Ponderosa Park: 4″
South Denver: 1.8″
Timnath: 8″
Wellington: .4″
Winter Park: 9.5″
Winter Park: 9.5″

The totals in this story will be updated later Wednesday evening.