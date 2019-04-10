Snow, wind continue overnight: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- Light to moderate snow continues up and down the Front Range and in metro Denver Wednesday night. So far, the deepest snow has been reported on the northern and western areas of the Front Range.
We are expecting some light additional accumulation during the overnight hours. The best snow is going to roll into the northeast corner of the state and could still deliver more than 6 inches of snow. Here in metro Denver, we only have another few inches of snow still possible.
Finally, there just has not been a lot of wind with this system. It certainly hasn't reached blizzard criteria. However, we could still have gusty conditions overnight and early on Thursday. That's especially true on the south side of the metro and out on the open eastern Plains, where speeds could exceed 50 mph at times.
