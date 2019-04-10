Snow, wind continue overnight: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Light to moderate snow continues up and down the Front Range and in metro Denver Wednesday night. So far, the deepest snow has been reported on the northern and western areas of the Front Range.

#cowx here's some of the new snow reports...the northern Front Range and the foothills look to have the deepest snow...more still to come for Denver and points south pic.twitter.com/175iM1fNG0 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 11, 2019

We are expecting some light additional accumulation during the overnight hours. The best snow is going to roll into the northeast corner of the state and could still deliver more than 6 inches of snow. Here in metro Denver, we only have another few inches of snow still possible.

#cowx I just updated my snowfall forecast for the rest of tonight into early Thursday. This would be additional snow on top of what you may already have in your area. The far eastern plains still have a long night of snow to come. pic.twitter.com/7q8gTCrNfJ — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 11, 2019

Finally, there just has not been a lot of wind with this system. It certainly hasn't reached blizzard criteria. However, we could still have gusty conditions overnight and early on Thursday. That's especially true on the south side of the metro and out on the open eastern Plains, where speeds could exceed 50 mph at times.

#cowx we haven't seen blizzard conditions in a lot of places because the wind has not been that strong. These are futurecast wind speeds around midnight. The wind will pick up and strong gusts to 50 mph will be possible south and east of the city pic.twitter.com/62HrMNsMTT — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 11, 2019

