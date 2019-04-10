Rockies, Rapids postpone games because of expected blizzard

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon
April 10, 2019

DENVER — Wednesday’s Rockies and Rapids games were postponed because of an expected blizzard.

The Rockies game against the Atlanta Braves was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. but was called off at 9 a.m. The game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are valid for the Aug. 26 game. Fans who can’t make the rescheduled game can exchange tickets for any game throughout the remained of the season.

The Rapids match against the Seattle Sounders at Dick’s Sports Goods Park was rescheduled to Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

