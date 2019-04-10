× Police shoot, kill suspect who wounded officer in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed after being shot by police late Tuesday night, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Police said two officers were on patrol when they found a suspicious man near the entrance of the Don Quixote Apartments parking lot in the 2000 block of Acero Avenue.

When officers tried to contact the man, he ran. Officers pursued and the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, police said.

One of the officers was shot in both legs and taken to a hospital. Both officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the injured officer went into surgery and is expected to survive.

The name of the suspect will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.