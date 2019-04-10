Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon
School closings and delays

Police shoot, kill suspect who wounded officer in Pueblo

Posted 8:23 am, April 10, 2019, by

Police shot and killed a suspect who wounded a police officer in Pueblo on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Photo: KRDO)

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed after being shot by police late Tuesday night, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Police said two officers were on patrol when they found a suspicious man near the entrance of the Don Quixote Apartments parking lot in the 2000 block of Acero Avenue.

When officers tried to contact the man, he ran. Officers pursued and the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, police said.

One of the officers was shot in both legs and taken to a hospital. Both officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the injured officer went into surgery and is expected to survive.

The name of the suspect will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 38.233683 by -104.640375.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.