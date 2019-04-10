Over 750 marijuana plants seized from El Paso County illegal grow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Over 750 marijuana plants were seized by El Paso County law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

The illegal grow was located in the 13000 block of North Ellicott Highway at roughly 9 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene as part of an ongoing marijuana investigation.

During the search, investigators discovered multiple cultivation sites located in dilapidated outbuildings throughout the property.

Investigators seized 758 illegal marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash and a firearm.

This is one of the largest illegal marijuana cultivation operations the Sheriff’s Office and agency partners have investigated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is open and ongoing with criminal charges pending.