One killed in 2-vehicle crash near DIA

DENVER — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Denver International Airport Wednesday night.

At 10:10 p.m., the Denver Police Department said via Twitter that the crash occurred in the 11100 block of Queensburg Street. The crash site is in a rural area immediately northeast of the airport and just inside Denver city limits.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPD did not provide details on the circumstances of the crash or whether the other driver was injured.