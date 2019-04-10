North Dakota’s Kennedy tapped by University of Colorado

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy is the sole finalist for president of the University of Colorado.

The Colorado school’s regents said Wednesday they unanimously voted to recommend Kennedy for the job. Kennedy said in a statement he plans to stay on at North Dakota until the current academic year and legislative session ends.

Kennedy, a Minnesota native and former congressman, has held the North Dakota job since July 2016. The Colorado president is retiring after 11 years.

Kennedy’s last year has been marred by a dispute with one the school’s most generous benefactors, the Engelstad Family Foundation. That included an argument with foundation trustee Kris Engelstad McGarry over the logo on the school’s basketball court.

