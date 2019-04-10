Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon
School closings and delays

Mentally handicapped man missing from Aurora

Posted 12:19 pm, April 10, 2019, by

AURORA, Colo. — An at-risk 32-year-old man is missing from his Aurora home and police are asking the public for help locating him.

Michael, no last name given, is mentally handicapped but high functioning, police say.

He is described as 6-feet-3 and 250 pounds.

Police say he frequently leaves his home in the 1400 block of S. Cathay Street at 10 a.m., but returns quickly. Today, he did not.

With the severe weather rolling, police urge the public to call 911 if Michael is spotted, but do not approach him as he has violent tendencies.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.690840 by -104.766793.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.