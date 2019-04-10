Mentally handicapped man missing from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An at-risk 32-year-old man is missing from his Aurora home and police are asking the public for help locating him.

Michael, no last name given, is mentally handicapped but high functioning, police say.

He is described as 6-feet-3 and 250 pounds.

Police say he frequently leaves his home in the 1400 block of S. Cathay Street at 10 a.m., but returns quickly. Today, he did not.

With the severe weather rolling, police urge the public to call 911 if Michael is spotted, but do not approach him as he has violent tendencies.