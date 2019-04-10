× Man charged with vehicular homicide in Lower Downtown Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — A man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lower Downtown Denver has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The charges were filed Wednesday against 29-year-old Jerek Fabjancic of Golden. Fabjancic was arrested Saturday. He’s also been charged with leaving the scene involving death and will be facing other charges.

Investigators say Fabjancic ran a red light on Friday night at 15th and Blake streets and hit the pedestrian, who was legally crossing the road.

Police used the license plate from the red Toyota truck to locate Fabjancic. Court records show he admitted to police that he was driving the truck at the time of the collision.

No arraignment date has been scheduled.