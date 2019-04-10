× Man arrested in Fort Collins for sexual assault on a child

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for sexual assault on a child and there might be more victims, the Fort Collins Police Department said Wednesday.

Christopher Webb, 39, reportedly approached a mother and her daughter at a playground on West Horsetooth Road on Sunday.

Police said after engaging in conversation, the mother invited Webb to attend church and to have lunch with them.

The child later told her mother that Webb had touched her intimate parts during their time together.

Webb was arrested Tuesday for sexual assault on a child and was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Detectives said Webb might have victimized other people.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2195 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.