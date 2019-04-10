Low-income students surprised with free skateboards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — More than 70 low-income students were surprised Wednesday morning when volunteers showed up at their school in Denver with dozens of skateboards.

The volunteers are part of the non-profit, ‘Can’d Aid Foundation’, which helped construct the boards Tuesday evening as a gift for the students.

All in all, 125 volunteers contributed to the effort.

"Kids these days are staring at screens for 6+ hours a day, so any opportunity to give them a tool to get outside, explore and do things on their own — I think that’s an investment we can all believe in!” said Sarah Leavitt, Director of Operations and Programs.

The skateboards were distributed to fourth and fifth graders at Dora Moore Elementary School in Denver.

Aside from the boards, ‘Can’d Aid’ has donated more than 2,000 bikes to Title 1 elementary school students across the country.