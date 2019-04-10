Live updates: April snowstorm moves into Colorado

DENVER — A strong spring storm moved into Colorado on Wednesday morning.
Most of the Front Range and Plains will experience blizzard conditions before the storm begins to wind down Thursday morning.
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm.
Storm resources
Full forecast
Closures and delays
Traffic conditions
Storm photos
Watches and warnings
CDOT travel alerts
Interactive radar
CDOT snowplow locator
Denver International Airport arrivals and departures
Xcel Energy outage map
Follow below as the storm unfolds.AlertMe