I-70 closed in both directions between Denver area and Kansas

DENVER — Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed between the Denver area and the town of Burlington, which is just west of the Kansas state line.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure about 10 p.m. Wednesday. It said the reason for the shutdown was “adverse road conditions.”

The closure runs from Airpark Road (Exit 292) and U.S. 385 (Exit 437). The eastbound lanes are also closed between the small stretch of highway between U.S. 385 and the Kansas border.

Interstate 76 is also closed in both directions between Lochbuie and the Nebraska border.

Additionally, the Dam Road along Cherry Creek Reservoir is closed. Arapahoe County officials said the road will be reopened in time for the morning rush.