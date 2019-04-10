Cool Way to Lose Inches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you miss your waistline? Wonder when that muffin top turned into a full tire? Stop obsessing over it and do something to get rid of it for good! You can lose inches around your waist, or anywhere you want, with the proven CoolSculpting technology.

MD Body and MedSpa has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers: the first 15 people to call right now will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting!

MD Body and MedSpa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed. Call them right now at 303-466-0100 or find them online at MDBodyAndMedSpa.com. They have two locations: Westminster, Greenwood Village.

If you want to see what Coolscultping is all about then you should attend the Start Fresh Finish Cool event on Thursday April 25th. At the Greenwood Village location starting at 5pm. You can see a live demonstration, get complimentary consultations, eat light refreshments, plus there will be great giveaways and spectacular special event pricing! RSVP to Info@mdbodyandmedspa.com or 303-220-1100.