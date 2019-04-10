Disney releases latest trailer for live-action ‘Lion King’ remake

BURBANK, Calif. — Disney released a new trailer on Wednesday for its remake of the 1994 animated film “The Lion King.”

The film is led by “Iron Man” and “Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau, and includes a cast of Donald Glover (Simba), Beyonce (Nala), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu) and James Earl Jones (returning to voice Mufasa).

It’s the latest in a line of live-action remakes from Disney, including “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Dumbo.

A live-action version of “Aladdin” will be released in May and “Mulan” is due out in 2020.

“The Lion King” opens in theaters on July 19.