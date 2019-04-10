DIA prepares for expected blizzard

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon
DENVER -- Denver International Airport is preparing to ride out a storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions on Wednesday.

Airlines were getting ahead of the storm for expected delays and cancellations. Nearly 300 flights into and out of DIA had been canceled as of 6 a.m.

Numerous airlines, including Southwest, United, American, Frontier, Delta and Spirit, were waiving change fees because of the incoming storm.

During the March blizzard, several hundred flights were canceled into and out of the all-weather airport.

Airport officials encouraged anyone with a flight on Wednesday or picking up passengers to check with airlines to confirm the flight status.

