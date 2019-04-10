× Delayed start issued for Denver Public Schools starting at or after 8:30 a.m. Thursday

DENVER — Denver Public Schools that start at or after 8:30 a.m. Thursday will be on a delayed start schedule, the district announced about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The affected schools will start one hour later than usual due to weather.

Those schools’ end time will not be affected.

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue on the Front Range and eastern Plains overnight.

