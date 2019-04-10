Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon
School closings and delays

Caring for Rescued Pets Takes Lots of Love & Volunteer Work

Posted 10:39 am, April 10, 2019, by

Volunteers are vital to Dumb Friends League, doing the work of 100 full-time employees!  For more information about volunteering, adopting a pet, or other great programs they offer, just visit DDFL.org or call the Dumb Friends League at 303-751-5772.  Also, remember to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.