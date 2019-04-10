Blizzard conditions expected by Wednesday afternoon: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday and Thursday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as a strong cold front will bring snow, colder temperatures and damaging winds.

Expect snow to start in the mountains on Wednesday morning, with dry conditions in the Denver area about noon.

As the front passes through, expect scattered rain showers around the late morning and midday hours, transitioning to snow by the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s through the afternoon with strong wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph in the Denver area.

A blizzard warning remains in effect for the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado until noon Thursday. Strong winds will blow and drift snow, reducing visibility.

Scattered snow showers will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. It will eventually dry out Thursday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

As for snowfall totals, expect up to a foot for the high country. Totals will range from 5 to 10 inches for the eastern Plains.

In Denver, expect a range of 2 to 7 inches, with higher amounts up to 10 inches expected across Jefferson and Douglas counties. Locations in the foothills will range from 5 to 10 inches.

Some scattered showers will stick around Friday and Saturday, but sunshine and mild temperatures return by Sunday.

