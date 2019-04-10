× Anticipating stranded driver rescues, Gov. Polis activates Colorado National Guard

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has activated the Colorado National Guard to help with anticipated rescues as a strong storm begins to hit much of the state.

About 50 soldiers are responding, including four small-unit support vehicle teams. A total of 24 vehicles will be deployed.

The teams are preparing for the potential of rescuing stranded drivers at readiness centers located between Longmont and Colorado Springs.

“The Colorado National Guard can get anywhere where we’re needed with our tracked and high-wheeled vehicles,” Joint Task Force-Centennial Commander U.S. Army Col. Scott Sherman said in a press release issued by the National Guard. “The CONG is always ready, always there to assist our neighbors to save lives, prevent suffering, and mitigate great property damage.”

The National Guard was also deployed during the March blizzard. They helped rescue drivers stuck on many roads, particularly in rural areas where local authorities were overwhelmed.

Conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate Wednesday afternoon and evening as the storm intensifies on the Front Range and Plains.