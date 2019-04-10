3 carjacking suspects arrested after chase, shots fired in east Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three carjacking suspects were taken into custody after a chase and shots being fired at officers on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The armed carjacking happened about 10:30 p.m. at East 16th Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora.

Denver officers found the SUV about 12:50 a.m. at East Colfax Avenue and Syracuse Street. A pursuit was initiated and the driver lost control at East 16th Avenue and Quebec Street.

The suspects fled and police said one turned and shot at officers, who returned fire.

One suspect was taken immediately into custody. Two other suspects fled and were found hiding in nearby yards after a lengthy search.

Two of the suspects were taken to a hospital, one suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the other from injuries from a K-9.

No officers were injured. The names and ages of the suspects weren't released but police said they were all young males.

Quebec Street is expected to be closed between Colfax and 16th avenues during the morning commute for the investigation.