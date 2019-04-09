Wednesday snowstorm: Where the forecast stands and what could change

DENVER -- An early spring storm is set to move into the Denver metro area on Wednesday, replacing 80-degree temperatures with rain, snow, wind and much colder temperatures.
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, and the Denver metro area south to the Palmer Divide, northern Colorado, including Greeley and Fort Collins, and the northeastern Plains are under a blizzard warning.
With the storm 24 hours out, there are still things that could change in the forecast. To be completely transparent, the Pinpoint Weather team is sharing a look at confidence levels in aspects of the storm.
Snowfall totals: Moderate confidence
- Mountains: Up to 1 foot
- Eastern Plains: 5-10 inches
- Denver metro area: Trace to 4 inches
- Fort Collins/northern Colorado: Trace to 3 inches
- Palmer Divide (Castle Rock, Elizabeth): 4-8 inches
- Foothills of Jefferson and Boulder counties: 5-10 inches
Timing: Moderate confidence
- Front arrives: Midday/early afternoon hours
- Rain, transitioning to snow: Afternoon hours
- All snow: Through evening commute into Thursday morning
Wind: High confidence
- Across the state: Strong wind
- Blizzard conditions: On the Plains with gusts over 50-60 mph
- Reduced visibility: Blowing snow in the Denver metro area with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible