Wednesday snowstorm: Where the forecast stands and what could change

DENVER -- An early spring storm is set to move into the Denver metro area on Wednesday, replacing 80-degree temperatures with rain, snow, wind and much colder temperatures.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, and the Denver metro area south to the Palmer Divide, northern Colorado, including Greeley and Fort Collins, and the northeastern Plains are under a blizzard warning.

With the storm 24 hours out, there are still things that could change in the forecast. To be completely transparent, the Pinpoint Weather team is sharing a look at confidence levels in aspects of the storm.

Snowfall totals: Moderate confidence

Mountains: Up to 1 foot

Up to 1 foot Eastern Plains : 5-10 inches

: 5-10 inches Denver metro area : Trace to 4 inches

: Trace to 4 inches Fort Collins/northern Colorado: Trace to 3 inches

Trace to 3 inches Palmer Divide (Castle Rock, Elizabeth): 4-8 inches

4-8 inches Foothills of Jefferson and Boulder counties: 5-10 inches

Timing: Moderate confidence

Front arrives : Midday/early afternoon hours

: Midday/early afternoon hours Rain, transitioning to snow : Afternoon hours

: Afternoon hours All snow: Through evening commute into Thursday morning

Wind: High confidence