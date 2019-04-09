× Volunteers build skateboards for low-income Denver students

DENVER — Dozens of volunteers are spending their Tuesday evening building skateboards for low-income students in Denver.

They’re part of the ‘Can’d Aid Foundation’; an organization that was created as an immediate response to the devastating floods of 2013 that poured into several Northern Colorado communities like Longmont and Lyons.

“Can’d Aid is all about spreading people powered do-goodery through towns, tunes, treads and trails nationwide,” explained Diana Ralston, a member of the foundation.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered at Stoney’s Bar and Grill in downtown Denver to help build the skateboards.

They plan to distribute the boards and helmets to low-income students in the 4th grade class at Dora Moore Elementary School in Denver on Wednesday morning.

To date, ‘Can’d Aid’ has donated more than 2,000 bikes to Title 1 elementary school students across the country.

