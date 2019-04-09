Storm to hit as students take state tests: What districts are saying

Area school districts are closely monitoring the upcoming storm and the impact it may have on closures and delays.

This situation is unique because the state is in the middle of CMAS testing, which evaluates students’ proficiency in math, English language arts, science and social studies.

Among the districts faced with the obstacles a storm may present are:

Denver Public Schools

Will Jones with DPS said the district is in the process of gathering preliminary information and, as of early Tuesday afternoon, does not have enough data to “make a call” regarding a shift in schedule.

Jeffco Public Schools

Diana Wilson, a spokesperson for Jeffco Public Schools tells FOX31 that cancellations or delays would present challenges, particularly because the district will be need to make up missed time and also be forced to reschedule testing but the district does not yet have plans to change school hours.

Douglas County School District

“CMAS is going on at some schools this week (others are next week) – and impacted tests would have to be rescheduled. It does, obviously, take some work – however, we had a school lose power for a short time yesterday and we have to reschedule those, so it’s been done before,” said Paula Hans.

Cherry Creek School District

“Generally we do not call early dismissals. So we consider snow days and delayed starts when looking at potentially bad weather,” said a spokesperson for Cherry Creek.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

No informational available at this time

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for both Wednesday and Thursday as FOX31 meteorologists anticipate a drastic change in conditions following a sunny and warm Tuesday.

Closings and delays will be listed on our website and continually updated throughout our newscasts. At this time, there are no changes to any area school schedules.