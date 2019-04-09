× Shooting in Aurora wounds 2 juvenile males; suspects at-large

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police on Tuesday afternoon notified the public of shooting that injured two juvenile males.

According to a tweet posted by the department, it happened at Norfolk Glen Park at 15800 E. 17th Pl.

The tweet was posted shortly before 1 p.m.

#APDAlert #NGParkShooting at Norfolk Glen Park 15800 E 17th Pl. At least 2 injured. Suspect(s) at-large. More details to come. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/jNXFd5FWRy — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 9, 2019

Initial details are scarce but officials say suspects in the shooting are at-large. K-9s are currently searching the area. It’s unclear whether there is any threat to the public.

There is no word on the identities of the victims or their conditions, though police say they are juveniles.

There are no suspect descriptions available.

APD asked anyone with information to call 303-627-3100.