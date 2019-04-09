× Report ranks Denver as second-best place to live in U.S.

DENVER — A report from U.S. News & World Report ranks Denver as the second-best place to live in the U.S.

The magazine analyzed the 125 most populous metro areas and ranked them on several factors.

Only Austin, Texas, ranked ahead of Denver. Colorado Springs was ranked No. 3. Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Des Moines, Iowa, round out the top five.

Last year, Colorado Springs was No. 2 and Denver was No. 3 in the analysis by U.S. News & World Report.

On a scale of 1-10, Denver ranked 8.8 in desirability, 6.7 in value, 7.9 in job market, 7.0 in quality of life and 7.6 in net migration.

Denver had an overall score of 7.4, as did Colorado Springs. Austin’s overall score was 7.6, including 9.0 scores for desirability and net migration.

Denver has experienced a population boom the past few years, increasing the cost of living. The average home sale price is significantly higher than the national average, according to the survey.

But that was overcome by the high desirability and quality-of-life scores.