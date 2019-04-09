Near-record highs Tuesday, snow by Wednesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Record high temperatures are possible on Tuesday as temperatures reach the low 80s across the Denver metro area.

The record for Denver is 81 degrees set in 1977. Expect an increase in cloud cover with breezy conditions in the afternoon.

A red flag warning is in effect for eastern Colorado until 8 p.m. as strong winds and dry air will increase wildfire concerns.

Changes will move in as early as Wednesday morning. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures will drop and wind will remain strong with the risk of rain and snow showers.

A winter storm watch will be in effect until noon Thursday for the Interstate 25 corridor, including the the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and eastern Plains.

Snow will start in the mountains by Wednesday morning, with rain by lunchtime in the Denver metro area. The rain will transition to snow by the afternoon as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Scattered snow showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. With wind gusts up to 50-60 mph possible on the Plains, blizzard conditions will be possible.

Snow will start to clear out by Thursday evening. Snowfall accumulation is expected in the mountains, as well as the eastern Plains.

Expect a wide range of snowfall totals across the state. The mountains can expect upward of a foot of snow through the rest of the week.

Out on the Plains where blizzard conditions will be a concern, expect a snowfall range of 5-10 inches. In the Denver metro, totals will range from a trace up to 3 inches of snow.

Higher totals can be expected in the foothills of Jefferson, Douglas and Boulder counties.

It will start to dry out by Friday and Saturday. Sunshine will return by Sunday with highs slowly building back into the 50s and 60s.

