Operation return to normal after 'safety concern' halts screenings, trains at DIA

DENVER — A “safety concern” briefly shut down screening and trains at Denver International Airport on Tuesday.

A tweet posted by the airport just before 12:30 p.m. noted that all travelers are safe. Nine minutes later, a quick followup noted that all trains and operations were back to normal.

DIA spokesperson Emily Williams was the first to characterize the situation as a safety concern but did not have any further information to relay.

It’s unclear whether flight operations were impacted.