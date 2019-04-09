Operation return to normal after ‘safety concern’ halts screenings, trains at DIA

Denver International Airport is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

DENVER — A “safety concern” briefly shut down screening and trains at Denver International Airport on Tuesday.

A tweet posted by the airport just before 12:30 p.m. noted that all travelers are safe. Nine minutes later, a quick followup noted that all trains and operations were back to normal.

DIA spokesperson Emily Williams was the first to characterize the situation as a safety concern but did not have any further information to relay.

It’s unclear whether flight operations were impacted.

