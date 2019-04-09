× Inmate accused of randomly attacking local deputy

DENVER — An inmate in custody for first degree murder randomly attacked a deputy Monday.

Caleb Schroeder,34, is accused of assaulting the deputy by punching the victim repeatedly, causing visible bruising. The deputy was checked-out by Denver Health medical staff and released.

According to authorities, the deputy fought back until backup was able to stop the assault and get control of the situation.

Officials say Schroeder has been in DSD’s custody since May 26, 2018 for first degree murder, aggravated robbery, assault and several holds out of other jurisdictions.