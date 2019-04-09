First hearing scheduled at State Capitol for statewide full-day Kindergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Tuesday, lawmakers will hear from parents, educators and superintendents in the first hearing at the State Capitol for implementing full-day kindergarten across Colorado next school year.

Lawmakers from the combined House Education and House Appropriations committees will hold the first committee hearing for the concept. Last month, the joint budget committee approved $185 million to implement the program.

The budget must be approved by lawmakers.

Tuesday's panel will include the State Board of Education, business leaders, civil rights representatives and Superintendents.

Currently, only half-day kindergarten is funded in Colorado. Parents who wish to enroll their students in full-day kindergarten must pay additional money to cover the costs.

If approved, full-day kindergarten would be implemented next school year.