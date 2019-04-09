Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow, strong wind for Denver area and Plains

Firefighters on Colorado’s eastern Plains prepare for blizzard

Posted 9:50 pm, April 9, 2019, by and

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. -- Emergency workers on the eastern Plains are urging people to be prepared ahead of the storm expected to hit Wednesday afternoon.

During March's blizzard, firefighters in Elbert County used its Sno-Cat to rescue people trapped on the road.

Now, the town of Elizabeth is trying to make sure people know about the storm and have taken steps to prepare.

"We’ve definitely gotten the message out two days ago," said Kara Gerczynski, a spokeswoman for the town.

Firefighters are encouraging people to stay off the roads during the storm if they can. The number of people taken to shelters during the March storm was more than double what was expected.

"Whatever you do, we just want people to get out and get back before that frame so that we're not put out putting our resources on the line to rescue people out of vehicles," said Heath Aldridge, a firefighter and operations chief at the Elizabeth Fire Department.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.