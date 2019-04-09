Emily Griffith Technical College trying to lure more students with scholarship offerings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Emily Griffith Technical College in downtown Denver offers training and education to people who are not interested in a traditional college program.

Jose Oviedo, 25, learned how to become a barber. He graduates in two months and hopes to one day have his own shop.

"I really want to have something to offer my son, like pass on to my son when he grows up," Oviedo said.

EGTC was founded in 1916 by its namesake, who was a Denver Public Schools teacher. Today, the school offers more than $100,000 in scholarships for students.

"She (Emily Griffith) started the school based on the need of immigrants and refugees and adults needing to learn skills and get jobs and to take care of their families," said Tisha Corbett, the director of student services at EGTC.

EGTC has 24 programs and 13 apprenticeships. The most expensive program costs about $11,000 to complete.

