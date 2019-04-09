Do you really know your friends?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

do you want to know about your friends? If the answer is yes then we have the perfect card game for you! It is called Friend or Faux. Each person gets a score card. Then you go through five rounds of cards. Each round the question gets more and more revealing. For every question you answer correctly about the other players you get a point. The person with the most points at the end wins. You can find this game at GolathGames.US but we are also giving away this game. You need to be 18. Head to KWGN.com and click on contests.