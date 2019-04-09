× Denver elementary school vandalized with anti-Semitic symbol; police investigating

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after an anti-Semitic symbol was found burned into the asphalt near the playground at Ellis Elementary in the Virginia Village neighborhood.

According to Will Jones, the director of media relations for Denver Public Schools, the vandalism occurred Monday night.

DPS did not say which kind of symbol was found.

In addition to police, the school district has contacted the Anti-Defamation League about the incident.

In a letter to Ellis families, principal Nichole Whiteman said the school does not believe any students saw the symbol.

Whiteman said psychologists and social workers were available to speak with any students who need help coping.

“I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. I also want to take reiterate our commitment as a school and as a school district that we are united against hate,” Whiteman said in the letter.

DPS superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter to DPS families with a similar sentiment.

“Hate will never be welcome in Denver Public Schools. Every student and every educator, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual identity, citizenship status, mental and physical ability status, and/or religion is a valued member of our DPS community,” Cordova said in the letter.

Last week, a church near City Park was vandalized with a swastika.