Curfew begins for teens under 18 in the city of Denver

DENVER -- The nightly curfew for teenagers under the age of 18 has begun again in the city and county of Denver.

Since 1994, the city has enforced the curfew from April to September.

From Sunday through Thursday, the curfew is 11 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the curfew is midnight.

The curfew forbids those younger than 18 from being out in public unless "they are with a legal guardian, attending an activity supervised by adults or traveling to or from work without any detours or stops," according to the city's website.

Violating the curfew could result in a citation.

Other cities in the metro area have similar curfews.