Broncos’ 2019 preseason schedule announced

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The National Football League on Tuesday announced the Denver Broncos’ 2019 preseason schedule, which features five total games.

In addition to opening the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1, the Broncos will have home games against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals as well as road contests against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos will play in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

The Broncos, who are 4-2 all-time in preseason games against the Falcons, will be making their fourth all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and their first since 2004 when former quarterback and current President of Football Operations/GM John Elway became the franchise’s first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Denver will travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 (Aug. 8-12) at CenturyLink Field. The Broncos lead the all-time preseason series against Seattle 10-3.

The Broncos’ first home game will come in Week 3 when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Monday, Aug. 19.

Denver, which is 22-16 all-time against San Francisco in the preseason, will be making its first preseason Monday Night Football appearance since 2007 (W, 17-13 at S.F., 8/13/07).

Denver will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 (Aug. 22-25). Owning an 8-2 all-time record against the Rams in the preseason, the Broncos will play their first game at the Los Angeles Coliseum since 1994 (L, 23-13 at L.A. Raiders, 12/11/94).

Denver will wrap up preseason play at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

This will mark the 13th time in the last 15 years—and the 19th time overall—the Broncos and Cardinals have squared off in their preseason finales. The Broncos, who beat the Cardinals 21-10 in 2018, are 18-9 all-time against Arizona in the preseason.

Denver owns a 143-122 (.540) all-time record in the preseason and has registered at least a .500 record in the preseason during 21 of the last 23 years. In 2018, Denver finished with a 2-2 preseason record.

Exact dates and times for Denver’s preseason schedule will be announced later this month in coordination with the NFL’s release of the Broncos’ complete 2019 regular-season schedule.

DENVER BRONCOS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 1 (Thu.) vs. Atlanta* : 7th all-time preseason game vs. Falcons; Broncos lead series 4-2

Aug. 8-12 at Seattle: 14th all-time preseason game vs. Seahawks; Broncos lead series 10-3

Aug. 19 (Mon.)vs. San Francisco: 39th all-time preseason game vs. 49ers; Broncos lead series 22-16

Aug. 22-25 at L.A. Rams: 11th all-time preseason game vs. Rams; Broncos lead series 8-2

Aug. 29 (Thu.) vs. Arizona: 28th all-time preseason game vs. Cardinals; Broncos lead series 18-9

*Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio