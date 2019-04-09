Blizzard warning issued for parts of Denver metro area, Northern Colorado

DENVER — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Denver metro area and parts of Northern Colorado from noon Wednesday until noon on Thursday.
The FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring the storm and has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday. They will be providing updates on both our website and throughout all newscasts.
Here’s the full text of the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Denver CO
1147 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019
…STRONG WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO MOVE IN WEDNESDAY…
.Very warm temperatures are expected today, ahead of a developing
upper level storm system moving over the Great Basin. Drastic
changes in the weather are expected to occur on Wednesday as a
strong cold front will race across northeast Colorado which will
bring much colder temperatures, strong north winds and heavy
snow. Areas of heavy snowfall across the Front Range to the far
eastern plains and strong winds will result in poor visibility and
difficult driving conditions. Temperatures plummeting will result
in icy roads. Residents of northeast Colorado should begin making
preparations for this developing storm to avoid being caught by
harsh winter conditions.
Fort Collins-Denver-Castle Rock-Briggsdale-Greeley-Fort Morgan-
Byers-Limon-Sterling-Akron-Julesburg-Holyoke-
Including the cities of Fort Collins, Hereford, Loveland, Nunn,
Aurora, Brighton, City of Denver, Denver International Airport,
Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Parker, Castle Rock, Elbert, Fondis,
Kiowa, Larkspur, Briggsdale, Grover, Pawnee Buttes, Raymer,
Stoneham, Eaton, Fort Lupton, Greeley, Roggen, Brush,
Fort Morgan, Goodrich, Wiggins, Bennett, Byers, Deer Trail,
Leader, Agate, Hugo, Limon, Matheson, Crook, Merino, Sterling,
Peetz, Akron, Cope, Last Chance, Otis, Julesburg, Ovid, Sedgwick,
Amherst, Haxtun, and Holyoke
1147 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 8 inches expected, heaviest south of I-76. Winds gusting
as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Colorado.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong
winds and heavy snowfall could cause tree damage. Roads will
likely become icy due to plummeting temperatures and strong
winds.
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
327 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019
…Major winter storm to affect the area Wednesday into Thursday.
Box Butte-Scotts Bluff-Banner-Morrill-Kimball-Cheyenne-
South Sioux-
Including the cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering,
Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball,
Brownson, Sidney, and Agate
327 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 9 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Central and southern Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 3 PM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service North Platte NE
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
…POTENT SPRING STORM IMPACTING THE REGION MIDWEEK…
.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impacts to the
Central Plains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Impacts
include: heavy accumulating snow, whiteout conditions from falling
and blowing snow, travel that could be very difficult to extremely
dangerous, and conditions dangerous to livestock. This storm
system will bring moderate to heavy snow, strong winds as high as
high as 55 mph, blowing snow with low visibilities, light ice
accumulations, and much colder air. Note, there is still some
uncertainty, notably across the south and east due to transition
timing and precipitation type that increases the forecast
difficult. Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts for updates.
Including the cities of Thedford, Halsey, Tryon, Ringgold,
Ogallala, Paxton, and Grant
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019 /256 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019/
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY
TO 5 AM CDT /4 AM MDT/ FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 11 to 16 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Thomas, McPherson, Keith and Perkins Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Wednesday to 5 AM CDT /4 AM
MDT/ Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service North Platte NE
356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-Deuel-
Including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen,
Arthur, Chappell, and Big Springs
256 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM MDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 15 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Garden, Grant, Hooker, Arthur and Deuel Counties.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 4 AM MDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Def blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.