Blizzard warning issued for parts of Denver metro area, Northern Colorado

Here’s the full text of the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Denver CO

1147 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…STRONG WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO MOVE IN WEDNESDAY…

.Very warm temperatures are expected today, ahead of a developing

upper level storm system moving over the Great Basin. Drastic

changes in the weather are expected to occur on Wednesday as a

strong cold front will race across northeast Colorado which will

bring much colder temperatures, strong north winds and heavy

snow. Areas of heavy snowfall across the Front Range to the far

eastern plains and strong winds will result in poor visibility and

difficult driving conditions. Temperatures plummeting will result

in icy roads. Residents of northeast Colorado should begin making

preparations for this developing storm to avoid being caught by

harsh winter conditions.

Fort Collins-Denver-Castle Rock-Briggsdale-Greeley-Fort Morgan-

Byers-Limon-Sterling-Akron-Julesburg-Holyoke-

Including the cities of Fort Collins, Hereford, Loveland, Nunn,

Aurora, Brighton, City of Denver, Denver International Airport,

Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Parker, Castle Rock, Elbert, Fondis,

Kiowa, Larkspur, Briggsdale, Grover, Pawnee Buttes, Raymer,

Stoneham, Eaton, Fort Lupton, Greeley, Roggen, Brush,

Fort Morgan, Goodrich, Wiggins, Bennett, Byers, Deer Trail,

Leader, Agate, Hugo, Limon, Matheson, Crook, Merino, Sterling,

Peetz, Akron, Cope, Last Chance, Otis, Julesburg, Ovid, Sedgwick,

Amherst, Haxtun, and Holyoke

1147 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 8 inches expected, heaviest south of I-76. Winds gusting

as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, north central and northeast

Colorado.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong

winds and heavy snowfall could cause tree damage. Roads will

likely become icy due to plummeting temperatures and strong

winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

327 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…Major winter storm to affect the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Box Butte-Scotts Bluff-Banner-Morrill-Kimball-Cheyenne-

South Sioux-

Including the cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering,

Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball,

Brownson, Sidney, and Agate

327 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM MDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 9 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Central and southern Nebraska Panhandle.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 3 PM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service North Platte NE

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…POTENT SPRING STORM IMPACTING THE REGION MIDWEEK…

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impacts to the

Central Plains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Impacts

include: heavy accumulating snow, whiteout conditions from falling

and blowing snow, travel that could be very difficult to extremely

dangerous, and conditions dangerous to livestock. This storm

system will bring moderate to heavy snow, strong winds as high as

high as 55 mph, blowing snow with low visibilities, light ice

accumulations, and much colder air. Note, there is still some

uncertainty, notably across the south and east due to transition

timing and precipitation type that increases the forecast

difficult. Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts for updates.

Including the cities of Thedford, Halsey, Tryon, Ringgold,

Ogallala, Paxton, and Grant

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019 /256 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019/

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY

TO 5 AM CDT /4 AM MDT/ FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 11 to 16 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth

of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Thomas, McPherson, Keith and Perkins Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Wednesday to 5 AM CDT /4 AM

MDT/ Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service North Platte NE

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…POTENT SPRING STORM IMPACTING THE REGION MIDWEEK…

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impacts to the

Central Plains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Impacts

include: heavy accumulating snow, whiteout conditions from falling

and blowing snow, travel that could be very difficult to extremely

dangerous, and conditions dangerous to livestock. This storm

system will bring moderate to heavy snow, strong winds as high as

high as 55 mph, blowing snow with low visibilities, light ice

accumulations, and much colder air. Note, there is still some

uncertainty, notably across the south and east due to transition

timing and precipitation type that increases the forecast

difficult. Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts for updates.

Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-Deuel-

Including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen,

Arthur, Chappell, and Big Springs

256 AM MDT Tue Apr 9 2019

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM MDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 15 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze

expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Garden, Grant, Hooker, Arthur and Deuel Counties.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 4 AM MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Def blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.